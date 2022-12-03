Jubin Nautiyal says God saved him in 'fatal accident'; thanks fans with a photo from hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUBIN NAUTIYAL Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal was hospitalised in Mumbai after an accident. The singer was rushed to the hospital after he had a fall from the stairs. In a statement, the representative said Nautiyal "broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head" after the fall. The 33-year-old musician underwent surgery for his right arm and has been advised to not exert himself.

Later, Jubin took to social media to share health updates. The singer shared a photo from the hospital and informed that he is on the road to recovery and thanked fans for showering them with love and blessings. "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers," he tweeted.

As soon as the singer posted the update, his fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Singer-Rapper Badshah wrote, "Get well soon my brother." Singer Kanika Kapoor dropped a comment, she wrote, "Oh noo.. sending u hugs." Singer Harshdeep Kaur too reacted to the post writing, "Get well soon Jubin! Take care."

Meanwhile, on the work front, singer Jubin has established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music industry with global hits like 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Lut Gaye', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum', 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra'.

He performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs 'Bana Sharabi' from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Yu Tere Hue Hum' from Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'.

