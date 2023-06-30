John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby boy through surrogacy; shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Legend & Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth baby

Five months after the birth of their third child, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have expanded their family even more by welcoming a baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate.

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram and shared how the new bundle of joy helped realise a longtime dream of being a mother of four. In the clip, the boy can be seen being patted on the back by a nurse while in his bassinet. Expressing her excitement, she wrote in the caption, "The hair. A simple plan is shaking".

The couple, who have been married since 2013, have paid tribute to Alexandra by giving their baby boy, who arrived on June 19 just minutes before midnight, the middle name Alexander. Chrissy wrote on Instagram, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

"Our hearts and our home are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel, kisses are from you".

Chrissy revealed they started their search for a surrogate in 2021 before they met their perfect match in Alexandra. She had a life-saving abortion in September 2020 due to partial placenta abruption, and she and John named their late son Jack. In her post, Chrissy shared that for as long as she could remember, she always wanted four children. Even as a little girl, she had four toys to keep her company. Her mother always looked for the Pound Puppy with four pups in her pouch.

Latest Entertainment News