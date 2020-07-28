Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CANDYBULCHETT Jennifer Aniston posts pic from Sandra Bullock's socially distant birthday bash

Actress Sandra Bullock had a star-studded birthday this year with some of her closest celebrity friends, and social distancing was diligently maintained at the bash. Bullock's birthday was on July 26 but vignettes of the bash came to light when her friend, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a photo from the party on Instagram Story, reports etonline.com.

Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were also present at the do. "Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. Happy Birthday Sandy We Love You!!!" Aniston captioned the photo. All the actresses came together for a selfie that Bullock clicked, wearing masks and sitting apart.

Paulson reposted the image on her Instagram Story page.

Earlier actress Courteney Cox also revealed that she did not meet her boyfriend Johnny McDaid for the last 133 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The "Friends" star took to her Instagram to wish her longtime partner and Snow Patrol frontman a happy birthday virtually, and shared a picture of their recent video chat, reports etonline.com. The two are currently quarantined in different countries.

"It's been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone," Cox wrote next to a side-by-side photograph of the two video chatting.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May, Cox revealed why she and the musician were quarantining apart.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine," Cox said, adding: "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realise -- I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime -- now it's like oh my god, I just miss his physical touch. It's been hard. This is the longest time."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage