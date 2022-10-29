Jaya Bachchan has no problem if her granddaughter Navya Nanda delivers 'child without marriage'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHIVANGIINDIA Jaya Bachchan and Navya Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan recently started her own podcast called, What The Hell Navya. In the latest episode of her podcast, Starkid discussed modern relationships with her grandmother and mom Shweta Bachchan. During the session, Jaya Bachchan revealed that she doesn't have any problem if Navya has a child without marriage.

The veteran actress and politician said, "During our time we couldn't experiment and a relationship can't last on love, fresh air and adjustment. People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. In our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn't a physical relationship it's not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It's very very important."

"Sometimes it's a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn't even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta's generation, Navya's is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it's very wrong. It's okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise not worked out you can be nice about it," she added.

Giving advice to the younger generation, the 'Silsila' actress said, "I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today...I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, 'Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem."

Shweta Bachchan says 'Jaya is strict mom'

Shweta revealed how Jaya Bachchan was a strict mother. She recalled an incident where a ruler broke on her once. "She was very particular about extra-curricular activities. I had to do Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar, and piano. But she was very free with her slaps. I got slapped a lot. The ruler broke on me once. She used to beat me a lot," Shweta said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jaya will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead roles.

