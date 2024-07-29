Javed Akhtar's X account gets hacked, says he is in the process of complaining to authorities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Javed Akhtar's X account gets hacked

Javed Akhtar, like many Bollywood celebrities, is very active on social media. The senior Bollywood lyricist often shares his opinion on important issues on his X account. He also uses it as a medium to connect with his audience. However, now the actor has tweeted and informed that his X account was hacked a day earlier. Moreover, a tweet was made about the Indian Olympic team from his X account. But seems like, Akhtar was not the one who made the tweet. For the unversed, he has 6 million followers on X.

Javed did not share the post about the Indian Olympic team

On the evening of July 28, Javed Akhtar informed his fans on his X account that his account had been tampered with. Akhtar also said that a post about the Indian team at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 was made not by him but by his hackers, but it seems that the respective tweet has been deleted.

The 79-year-old, who actively uses the microblogging site to express his views on a range of topics, shared the update on his page on Sunday night. 'My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concerned authorities in X,' read Javed Akhtar's tweet.

Manu Bhaker creates history

Many Indian athletes are competing with their talented rivals to win several medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. India has already got its first medal, thanks to Manu Bhaker, who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. After her amazing feat, many Bollywood stars praised her achievement through social media.

