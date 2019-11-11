Janhvi Kapoor wishes daddy Boney Kapoor on birthday through unseen pictures and heartfelt post

Boney Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday on Monday and daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor who is these days shooting for her film Dostana in Chandigarh with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay shared a series of unseen pictures captioned by a heartfelt note. The pictures she shared showed the different phases of his life from being a toddler to a young man to Sridevi's husband and then becoming a father to Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula.

Captioning the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.”

On the work front, Janhvi stepped into Bollywood through Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She completed the shoot of RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao and has also shot for Sharan Sharma’s Kargil Girl. Apart from that, she will also appear in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

