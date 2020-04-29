Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor's 'almost winning moment' in a game of cards with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of her quarantine days by bonding with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. the actress indulged in a fun game night on Tuesday and shared a photo of her 'almost winning moment' on Instagram. The photo shows the three players involved in a game of cards and competing to win. Janhvi shared the photo saying, "rare moment of me almost winning captured." Well, it is sure that the diva doesn't always win from her sister and father on games night. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor's 'almost winning moment' in a game of cards with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi

Janhvi has been indulging in many fun activities like painting and baking during the lockdown. Earlier she shared a video on social media in which she was seen feeding carrot cake to Khushi that she made at home. She shared a video on Instagram in which Khushi is seen afraid of tasting the cake while Janhvi records her reaction. Khushi gives a good review of the cake and says, "it is good." But when Janhvi asks her to eat more, Khushi says, "I don't want it."

On the other hand, Janhvi's throwback picture with her mother and iconic actress Sridevi went viral on the internet. Little Janhvi, clad in a white lehenga-choli ensemble, seems to be in a happy mood in the frame. "Missing you Janu. Happy Birthday! #JanhviBirthday," went mom Sridevi's emotional post with the picture, on her verified account, @SrideviBKapoor, posted on March 6, 2016. Her words seem to suggest that the doting mother was away from the daughter on that particular birthday when this photo of Janhvi was posted.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a list of interesting movies in the making. She will be next seen in Sharan Sharma directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

