Janhvi Kapoor dancing by the pool with her friends on Cardi B's Up will give you major weekend vibes

The weekend is almost here and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is soaking up the holiday vibes with her friends. She posted a video dancing with her friends by the pool on Cardi B's song 'Up'. Firstly, the video shows the actress and her friends dancing individually as the camera pans over each one of them. As the beat drops, the group assembles dancing together in a coordinated manner. "I really wish we were cooler than this but," she captioned the Instagram reel video.

Meanwhile, the actress recently set the temperatures on social media soaring with her stunning pictures from Maldives. She posted some pictures by the sea at sunset in a hologram monokini. "Iridescence," she wrote as the caption for the image. Also, Janhvi shared pictures at an infinity pool too. She posed with a plate full of food in an image and is seen hanging out with friends in another.

Maldives seems to have become the favourite get-away destination. Bipasha Basu and her husband actor Karan Singh Grover, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza among others were spotted holidaying there lately.

Meanwhile, Janhvi finished shooting for her film "Good Luck Jerry" last month. She had then headed off to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi was last seen in the film "Roohi", which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was one of the first to release in theatres post pandemic lockdown.

