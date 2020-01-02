Jacqueline Fernandez gets Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's company for first lunch date of 2020

Jacqueline Fernandez lunch date with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Switzerland was Bollywood's favourite holiday destination to ring in New Year 2020. Many of B'Town stars including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal shared their pictures from their new getaway in Switerzland. The latest addition in that list is actress Jacquline Fernandez, who has shared pictures from her vacation in Gstaad. With so many stars already there, they are sure to bump into each other. Earlier, Virat, Anushka, and Varun Natasha shared their pictures, now in a recent Instagram post be Jacquline, she could be seen enjoying the first lunch 2020 with Varun and Natasha with snow-covered mountains in the background.

"First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!", Jacqueline captioned the picture

Jacquline also shared pictures and videos from her skiing race with Varun. Sharing the video, she wrote, “She shared videos of their ski race and wrote, “I lost then I won then I fell.”

Earlier she had shared a picture from her skiing session and wished her fans a happy new year. “Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to falling down and getting back up. #2020,”

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Netflix film Drive where she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Drive was supposed to release theatrically but later streamed on Netflix that reportedly made Sushant upset and he wasn’t seen actively promoting the film. Drive opened to extremely negative reviews.

Currently, Jacqueline is working on another Netflix film that’s being directed by Sirish Kunder. Titled Serial Killer the film features Jacquline in the role of a loving wife who can go to any extent to save her husband.