Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli bumps into Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for a happy selfie at Switzerland

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli bumps into Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for a happy picture at Switzerland

Everybody is high on making their New Year plans these days and sailing in the same boat, Bollywood celebrities too are heading out for their celebratory vacation. Just a few days back, lovebirds Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were captured at the airport leaving for an undisclosed location. Well now, it seems that the mystery is over as they are nowhere else but with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland. Yes, that's true and not only this, we have a picture of the squad posing for a happy selfie which will make you pack your bags and leave for a vacay rn.

Anushka, who has been sharing some beautiful views from the picturesque location took to Instagram to share a picture of the four of them and captioned it as, “Hello frands!” Not only the actress but even her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun shared the same picture with a caption that read, "mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma." Everybody can be seen decked up in the warm attire spicing it up with cool shady sunglasses. Have a look:

Not only the four of them even but Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor also are in Switzerland for a mini vacation there. Hoping we could see a picture of everybody posing from there together.

Coming to the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero and has not signed any project after that. Varun, on the other hand, will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D and his next release will be Coolie No 1 remake.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News