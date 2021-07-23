Jacqueline Fernandez bares it all as she flaunts 'sexy back' in new pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez set the mercury soaring on Friday with her glamorous pictures. The actress shared some sultry photos flaunting her "sexy back" on social media. Treating her 53 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Jacqueline posted two pictures. In the first one, sporting a short bob haircut and minimum make-up the actress is seen covered in a bright red towel. She completes her look with long lashes and orange lip-tint.

In the second one, Jacqueline's toned back is towards the camera. She captioned the post as: "You.. you're not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow."

she also posted another close-up pic, where she is sipping a drink. Take a look:

On the work front, the actress was recently featured in the music video "Paani paani" by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill. It became one of the trending songs on YouTube and multiple influencers and actors made reels on her songs.

Talking about her films, Jacqueline has her date diary full as she has several releases coming up. She has "Ram Setu" and "Bachchan Pandey" coming up with Akshay Kumar and "Kick 2" with Salman Khan.

Besides these, she has also been roped in for "Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" is one of her many releases.

Also, she will be a part of Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual film "Vikrant Rona". Kichcha Sudeepa gave fans a peek into Jacqueline's dance moves in a track from the film. However, the details of her role are being guarded by the makers.

Commenting on joining the big-budget film, Jacqueline had earlier said: "'Vikrant Rona' is an ambitious film that intends to tell an Indian story that will stand out across the globe. I'm glad to have been signed on for an action-adventure that is being envisaged on such a humongous scale. I'm truly excited and I hope it's the film that revives the spirit of theatres."

