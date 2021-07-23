Want flawless skin like Alia Bhatt? Here's a glimpse of her skincare routine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Ever wondered what makes Alia Bhatt's skin so flawless and spot free? Well, you don't need to scratch your brains now; the actress has given a glimpse of her skincare routine on Instagram. Alia, who is an avid social media user. She runs a vlog on YouTube on her name where she shares insights about her lifestyle. Revealing her skincare secrets, she shared a teaser video clip of her routine. In the short video, the actress is seen carrying her skincare bag and some applying skincare products on her face.

In the video clip, Alia is seen wearing a T-shirt and is without makeup. "Hi guys, welcome back to Alia B. Let me introduce you to my best friend. I am gonna put this. One of my favourite products," she says talking to her fans.

"But first, skincare. New YouTube video coming this Saturday!!," she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

On the work front, recently, Alia turned producer with her film "Darlings", where she is acting opposite Shefali Shah.

She also has "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is inspired by a true story and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

Apart from this, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR" starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. The film is said to be based during India's freedom fight and traces the lives of two freedom fighters.

She will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action adventure "Brahmastra". The film is also said to have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

In addition, Karan Johar announced that he will be taking up the director's seat after 5 years for his new directorial, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.