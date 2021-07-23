Captain India: Kartik Aaryan shares intriguing FIRST look from new film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to will headline RSVP and Baweja Studios’ 'Captain India'. Directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Captain India is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja in which Kartik will play a pilot who spearheaded the operation and displayed exemplary bravery and courage in the process.

"When a man goes beyond the call of duty Flag of India. With great pride and honour, we bring to you Captain India," wrote Kartik while sharing the poster.

Kartik said: "‘Captain India' is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country."

"I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," Kartik said about the filmmaker who's lknown for projects like Aligarh, Shahid and the recently released Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Mehta said the film will revisit a moment where a man goes beyond his own pain.

"‘Captain India' which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I'm happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik," the filmmaker said.

Talking about the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala said that "Captain India" is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds.

Screwvala added: "Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan's fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into an all-new territory with ‘Captain India'."

Writer and Producer, Harman Baweja said that "Captain India" is the film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience.