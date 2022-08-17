Jacqueline named as accused in money laundering case, Madhavan says 'not reflection on film industry'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI R Madhavan spoke about Jacqueline Fernandez's legal case at a press meet

Jacqueline Fernandez will be named as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the case has said. The Kick actress has been questioned multiple times by the agency in this case, the last being in June. The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Jacqueline which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people. Now, all eyes are on the prosecution that will follow and what the future holds for the actress.

R Madhavan reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez case

Actor R Madhavan, who was present at a press event for the teaser launch of his upcoming film Dhokha Round D Corner, spoke about the matter briefly. He wished that Jacqueline "got out of trouble soon". When asked whether the film industry will be seen in a negative light due to the case involving leading Bollywood actress Jacqueline, Madhavan said, " I don't think this is affecting the image of the country. If fact, in our film fraternity, there have been less number of tax raids. Everyone is paying their dues and working with full honesty. I don't think it has a reflection on the industry. Higher taxpayers are from this industry."

Madhavan and other stars at Dhokha Round D Corner event

Lead actors Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumaar were snapped at the Dhokha Round D Corner press event in Mumbai. They were accompanied by film producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and the film director Kookie Gulati of The Big Bull fame.

Dhokha Round D Corner teaser builds intrigue

The teaser of Dhokha Round D Corner builds intrigue. It is a suspense drama. The film is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and follows their unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character. "One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false," the synopsis of the film read. The movie will release in cinema halls on September 23. This comes after Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received immense critical and commercial success.

