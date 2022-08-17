Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday participate in puja at actor's Hyderabad home for Liger success, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday at former's Hyderabad residence

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been on tour across India as they promote their upcoming film Liger. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 25. This project is all the more special for the lead stars as it marks Vijay's move into the pan-India territory and it is for the first time that Ananya is working with a cast and crew from the South. The movie is highly anticipated among the fans and Vijay and Ananya's sizzling on-screen chemistry will surely be something that fans will look forward to.

Vijay's mother performs puja in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda's mother Madhavi Govan Deverakonda hosted Ananya Panday and her son at their Hyderabad residence recently. Madhavi also performed a puja for the success of Liger. Ananya shared some images from the time on her Instagram handle as the two actors sought the blessings of the almighty ahead of the release of their upcoming film. The snaps showed Ananya and Vijay draped in traditional puja clothes as they sought the blessings of the pandits. Vijay's mother was also seen with the Liger duo.

Sharing the images on social media, Ananya wrote, "Blessings from Vijay’s amma @deverakonda and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for #Liger #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed thank you auntyyyyy (sic)." Ananya also showed off matching puja bracelets that she and Vijay wore after the puja ceremony.

Liger promotions on in full swing

Ananya and Vijay have been promoting Liger with a steaming pace. They have been travelling across India and putting the word out before the film hits the big screens. The two actors' candid moments during the promotions have been winning the hearts of the audience.

Meanwhile, Liger's songs have become a rage among the audience. Coka 2.0, Aafat and Akdi Pakdi have been trending on social media ever since release and fans have been busy making reels on them.

Liger movie details

Directed by Puri Jagannadh of Pokiri fame, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The sports drama also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Produced by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur through their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions, Liger will be released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

