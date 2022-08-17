INSIDE Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Spain Trip: PDA, romance, fun and dance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in Spain! One of the most adorable couples, the duo jetted off for their honeymoon, recently. Taking to Instagram, the Tamil director a string of loved-up pictures of the duo. Also, he shared a video of Nayanthara resting on a couch at their hotel's balcony as she relishes the 9 PM bright blue sky of Valencia.

Vignesh Shivan's Instagram Post

Sharing his mushy photos with Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "No Pain ... No Spain #WorkHard #Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again. This vacay feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time !! And it's refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!! Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling, eating and listening to music around the globe!"

In the first picture, Vignesh could be seen posing in a white t-shirt which he paired with blue jeans while in another, he and Nayanthara struck a romantic pose on the streets of Barcelona. In the third photo, they are seen holding hands as they looked deep into each other's eyes. For the last one, the newly-wed couple posed under the bright dummy stars, holding each other. ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share a kiss in latest honeymoon pic from Barcelona; fans can't stop gushing

In the following post, Vignesh dropped Nayanthara's video as she enjoys the view and wrote, "it’s 9 pm here! At #Valencia and this place is sooo damn beautiful @lasarenas_1 @gtholidays.in #vacay wonderful arrangement @ddneelakandan @gtholidays.in"

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 in a dreamy wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance. For their excited fans, the couple's wedding documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be out on Netflix. It has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: After impressive Monday jump, Nikhil's film sees a slight drop

Nayanthara's Upcoming Projects

Nayanthara was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Next, she will be seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Latest Entertainment News