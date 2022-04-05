Jaaved Jaaferi to return as commentator for Takeshi's Castle reboot? Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JAAVED JAAFERI Jaaved Jaaferi

Fans are already keeping on their toes since the announcement of 'Takeshi's Castle' reboot, and now a recent tweet from actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi has raised eyebrows leaving fans in surmise about his return as a Hindi commentator on the show. The early 20s Indian kids must be in a state of nostalgia after knowing that their favourite Takeshi Kitano-hosted Japanese game show 'Takeshi's Castle' is returning on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from the adventurous and unique idea of the show, the best part about 'Takeshi's Castle' was its hilarious commentary by Jaaved Jaaferi. While the fans were still in surmise about his comeback as a Hindi commentator on the reboot, the 58-year-old comedian shared a tweet hinting at his possible return.

Sharing a new story about the show that mentioned "the best part was the Hindi commentary by Javed Jaafari", Jaaved tweeted, "Hmmmm!!! Kya khayaal? (Hmmmm!!! What do you think?) #TakeshisCastle #OnceMore"

The tweet from the 'Boogie Woogie' star made his fans excited, with some commenting that they will only watch the show if he is returning back as the commentator.

"Is baar bhi aap hi hindi ka voice over denge ?? Agar aap denge tho hum jaroor dekhenge,hamara tho fav show that yeh!!!," a fan wrote. Another commented, "I used to watched just because of your commentary." "It wont be accepted in India unless you start it by saying "Bumm Bumma Bumm Bumm Suswagatam," wrote a Twitter user. "Will only watch if you're commenting!," a fan wrote. Another commented, "For us Takeshi matlab Javed Jaffrey."

Deadline reported earlier week that Amazon Prime has greenlit a reboot of the hit Takeshi Kitano-hosted 1980s unscripted adventure variety show that travelled to more than 150 countries and spawned dozens of local versions. Some of the popular tasks in the game show included 'Honeycomb Maze', 'Whack The Stack', 'Skipping Stones', 'Dragon Lake' and several others.

The all-new Japanese original will premiere in 2023 for Prime members in more than 240 markets. Jaaved Jaaferi hosted the dubbed version in 2005 that aired on Pogo.

