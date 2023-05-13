It’s finally happening! Parineeti Chopra to exchange rings with Raghav Chadha today; Priyanka arrives in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parineeti Chopra to get engaged with Raghav today

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for quite some time now. Although they have not publicly confirmed their rumoured affair, they have been seen together on multiple occasions. Today, on May 13, 2023, the rumoured couple is set to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in the national capital.

The engagement ceremony will be a private affair, with close friends and family in attendance. Some political guests from Raghav Chadha's side and celebrities from the entertainment industry will join the celebration. Notable personalities such as Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, and Manish Malhotra, along with other guests from Mumbai, are flying down to Delhi for the event.

On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi to support her cousin Parineeti on her special day. She was seen exiting the airport.

The engagement ceremony will take place at Kapurthala House, which used to be the residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala in Delhi. The venue is situated near Connaught Place.

Speaking of outfits, Parineeti Chopra will be wearing an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha will be dressed by Pawan Sachdeva.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra sent good wishes to the couple. Madhu said that she is very happy for the couple. She confirmed the engagement and told Pinkvilla, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings."

There are speculations that their wedding might occur towards the end of October this year. Despite the couple maintaining a secretive stance regarding their relationship, it appears that they will only make an official confirmation after their engagement ceremony.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

