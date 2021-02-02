Image Source : IG/ANAMDARBAR97, ISMAILDARBAROFFICIAL Ismail Darbar on children Zaid, Awez and Anam: Proud they didn't take my support to create identity

Composer Ismail Darbar says his children Zaid, Awez and Anam have a long way to go in the entertainment industry as choreographers but he is proud they are creating their identity without his help. Zaid, Awez and Anam are social media influencers and content creators, too, and they own a dance studio named Atrangz.

"I have been backing them since their childhood. I just tell them that there is no profession in this world which is bigger or smaller. So, whatever you do, do it with honesty and dedication so that people are proud of you and your work," Darbar told IANS.

"I feel the three of them are very talented. It is just a trailer and they will achieve a lot more in life. I think that their true potential hasn't come out yet. I feel really happy and proud of the fact that they haven't taken support from their father," he added.

There has been a debate lately over nepotism in Bollywood, and Darbar is an accomplished composer who has created music for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Deewangee, Shakti: The Power, and Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya.

Darbar's notes his children didn't follow their father's path into the music industry.

"They had the option to walk on easier paths but they chose difficult paths for themselves. Whatever they have achieved today is all because of their hard work.

I don't belong to a filmy background but I paved my way in this industry, so when you do it completely by yourself then it has a different feeling," he added.

"A father can't be happier when he gets recognised by his children. I feel overwhelmed that the media keep asking me questions about them wherever I go to attend any event, so what more can I ask for from God. I just hope and pray that they achieve a lot more great things in their life," he said.

Zaid Darbar recently got married to actor-model Gauahar Khan in the presence of family and friends, on December 25.