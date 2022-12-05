Ishaan Khatter joins hands with rapper MC Square for FIFA rap anthem | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MCSQUARE7000 Ishaan Khatter and MC Square's Instagram uploads

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar and 'Hustle 2.0' winner MC Square have collaborated for the FIFA rap anthem. They will be releasing a video dedicated to FIFA World Cup 2022 in which they can be seen in the look of football players portraying their various emotions of excitement and tension during the game. Ishaan shared a poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, Mafia land battle coming up Watch this space for more".

Watch the post here:

A 23-year-old rapper Abhishek Baisla, who is better known by his stage name MC Square, talked about the collaboration and said, "Ishaan has been supporting and encouraging me since the beginning of 'Hustle 2. Working with him has been a fun ride since he has a very good understanding of music as well as football."

MC Square is a civil engineer by profession but his first love always remains music. He further shared his experience of working with Ishaan. "Collaborating with him has been a great experience because he is such a fun-loving person and I am looking forward to the reactions of his and my fans together."

'A Suitable Boy' actor also added that shooting with MC Square was all fun and a great experience. "MC Square is a rare talent and a champion for his musical journey. He's also a sweetheart and I had a great time shooting with him. The world cup's energy has been infectious so far and the quirky music video celebrates that," he added. Ishaan was first seen as a child actor in 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' and later also did 'Udta Punjab', 'Beyond The Clouds', 'Dhadak', 'Phone Bhoot', and many more. The rap video featuring MC Square and Ishaan Khattar will be released on MTV HD.

At the work front, MC Square has been making headlines as his song 'Ghani Sayani' has been released today and it has become one of the most liked songs. The song also featured the beautiful diva Sehnaaz Gill. In the video, Shehnaaz rapped in Haryanvi accent and slayed with her dance moves as she performed with dancers in the background. She has totally mesmerized her fans by donning the look of an Arabian princess in the music video. Ghani Sayani is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. The song has crossed 1 million views (at the time of writing).

Watch the song here:

Also Read: TVF Pitchers season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Jitu Bhaiya's web series makes comeback; to release on THIS date

Also Read: Ghani Sayani song OUT: Shehnaaz Gill raps in Haryanvi with MC Square leaving fans amazed | Video

Latest Entertainment News