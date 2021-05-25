Is Sidharth Shukla the reason why Gautam Gulati unfollowed Shehnaaz Gill on social media? Here's the truth

Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Why Gautam Gulati unfollowed Shehnaaz Gill?

Bigg Boss 8 winner and actor Gautam Gulati has revealed about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and why he unfollowed her on social media. In a candid conversation, the 'Radhe' actor talked about TV's most favourite couple – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz. He said that people were linking him and Shehnaaz but he 'didn't want any problem to be created between' her and Sidharth. In Bigg Boss season 13, Gautam had appeared as one of the guests. In fact, his friendship with Shehnaaz was appreciated by fans and they even had a great chemistry.

Talking about the same, Gautam told Bollywood Bubble "No honestly I feel that she is a very nice, bubbly and cute girl. Woh sister jaisi hai (she’s like a sister). Honestly, I never thought that way. People just started linking us. I just laughed hard at it because I didn’t even think of it. She is like a sister. If she is with Sidharth then people should focus on them instead of bringing me into the equation. God bless them. When people started linking her with me then I felt, ‘Yaar who couple hain. Hum log couple nahi hai (They are a couple. We are not)’ And I think of her like cute sister type the way she treated me and the way I treated her. So the thought never even crossed my mind."

"People started linking us a lot and I didn’t want any problem to be created between her and Sidharth. So maine socha ‘Jai Ramji Ki. Nikal lete hai (So I thought should leave)’. So I was like you guys carry on dude otherwise people judge us unnecessarily and before any misunderstanding is created between you two, it’s better I put an end to it. So I went ahead and unfollowed her," he added.

On the professional front, Gautam was recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He played the role of Girgit, one of the henchmen to Rana, played by Randeep Hooda.

