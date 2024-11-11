Is Nimrat Kaur's video of people getting jealous of friendship hinting towards Abhishek Bachchan?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Nimrat Kaur's video hinting towards Abhishek Bachchan?

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has been in the headlines in the last few days. The reason for these news is his Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan. For the last few days, her name has been linked with AB Junior and several of their videos are being shared on social media with changed narratives. Till now no one has said anything on the matter, but still, social media users somehow drag her name between Abhishek and Aishwarya. Although the actress has no direct connection in this discussion, still her name remains in the news. Internet users also trolled Nimrat a lot in the past few weeks, but Nimrat never took it to task. But recently she posted such a reel which is being described as her befitting reply to the trolls.

Nimrat Kaur posted a reel on 'Loki Dekhte Jal Jaye'

On November 10, 2024, Nimrat posted a very funny reel on her Instagram handle. In the video clip, Nimrat was sitting on the floor while her cat was sitting on the couch. The actress talked about friendships that would make anyone jealous. Nimrat lip-synced while giving a cute message. Nimrat wrote, "Dosti inni pakki honi chahiye, loki dekhen hi jal jaaye, jal jaan." A section of social media users think that Nimrat posted this video to clarify and reply to trollers that she has only a friendship with Abhishek and nothing else.

Watch the video here:

Nimrat has been bearing a lot of heat

Some time ago, Nimrat was seen at a screening of the film Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress was questioned about many things during her interaction with the media. Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur were trolled a lot for their dating rumours. Nimrat became the target of trollers who shamed her for being in a relationship with a married man Abhishek Bachchan and ruining Aishwarya Rai's life. Although there is no truth in this, people started cursing actress Nimrat, who worked with Abhishek in the film Dasvi. Seeing the heat of the situation, some netizens came in her support and told how people were taking advantage of her silence. Moreover, the IG comment section of her entire feed is filled with nasty comments.

