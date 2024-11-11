Are producers wanting to replace Akshay Kumar with Ranveer Singh in 'Singh Is Kinng 2'?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh replaces Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng 2

The 2008 action comedy 'Singh is Kinng' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is one of the favourite films of the audience. Filmmaker Shailendra Singh has started working on its sequel. But this time it is possible that there will be another Bollywood actor in place of Akshay Kumar in the film. According to media reports, a new lead actor will be chosen in place of Akshay Kumar for the sequel of 'Singh is Kinng' and discussions have intensified on who will play the lead role with Akshay in this film.

Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh!

Interestingly, the names of two big stars, Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh, are coming out in the film. It is believed that both actors can be potential choices for the film, but it is not yet decided which of them will be a part of the film. Both Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are very successful and popular actors in their respective fields. While Ranveer is known for his energy and acting, Diljit Dosanjh has won the hearts of the audience with his comic timing and Punjabi charm.

According to media reports, in an interview, Shailendra said, "I have started working on 'Singh Is Kinng 2'. I will start production from October 2025 so that I can release it in 2026." Talking about the reason behind making 'Singh Is King 2', the producer said that the phase of sequels and remakes is going on at the moment. He said that the final title of the film could be 'Singh Is Kinng 2' or 'Singh Is Kinng Returns'. Shailendra also revealed that the hero will not be named Happy Singh like the first part and a new character will be created.

According to media reports, Shailendra also discussed who he wants to see as the main character. He said that Ranveer Singh is his first choice and he has approached his team. "Ranveer's energy, bubbly and fun are perfect for the character. Also, Ranveer has never played a Sardar before," Shailendra said. Apart from Ranveer, Diljit Dosanjh will be his second choice.

The first part, 'Singh Is Kinng', was directed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 fame Anees Bazmee and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film also featured Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Neha Dhupia, Ranvir Shorey and Javed Jaffrey.

