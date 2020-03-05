Irrfan opens about Angrezi Medium and his health: I was running out of time all the time

Image Source : TWITTER Irrfan opens about Angrezi Medium and his health

Irrfan is all set to bounce back on the big screen with his next film Angrezi Medium. His fans are eagerly waiting for March 13 to flood the theaters and enjoy his stellar performance. As the release date of the film nears, Irrfan got candid about the film and revealed that he is excited to eb back after two years. The actor also updated about his health and claimed that while some days are good, some days are very bad.

Talking to HT about his film Angrezi Medium, Irrfan revealed that he isn’t worried about it and is content. He said, “To be honest, all my anxiety has been exhausted with the roller-coaster ride of this disease. I am content that we have been able to make a happy film. So, the answer is: no, I am not nervous. I am just happy and nothing else.”

While Irrfan has recovered from the neuroendocrine tumor, his health keeps giving him hard days still. Updating about the same, Irrfan informed, “While some days are great, others are bad. Most of the time, I think I am cleaning the clutter away from noise.”

As the makers released the trailer of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan has surprised his fans with a heart touching message for them stating, "We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me." The note made his fans very emotional. Reacting to what the disease has taught him, the actor expressed that he was so busy in his life two years ago that he was not giving time to his family.

Irrfan said, “I had become excessively busy (before falling ill), so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what ‘running out of time’ actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me.”

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 20.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page