Ira Khan will ever enter Bollywood like her dad Aamir Khan? Star kid answers

The Bollywood world has many star kids, who are keen to follow their parents' footsteps and mark a debut in acting. Unlike them, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan doesn't harbour a dream to be on the big screens or in limelight. Instead, the star kid wants to be a director. For the unversed, she helmed a play called 'Medea,' in which Hazel Keech played the lead. Ira recently hosted a question and answer session on her Instagram handle where she interacted with a slew of her followers. She responded to many questions related to mental health issues, her future plans and more.

During the session, one social media user also asked her plans to join Bollywood as an actor to which she replied, "I'm not getting into movies." Although it is apparent that Ira isn't interested in becoming an actor, her past work shows she may become a movie director someday.

Earlier, Ira posted a video talking about her aspirations as a child. In the clip, Aamir Khan's daughter revealed that she had aspired to solve the issue of corruption and end unemployment among other things.

She said "at different ages, I wanted to solve corruption. I was like 'We will find all the people who are corrupt and we will tell their bosses that they are corrupt and then we will get rid of corruption.' I wanted to end unemployment so I wanted to go to all the villages and find out what villagers were good at doing and get them employment in companies that can actually, or make my own company so that I can actually pay them what they need."

Meanwhile, Aamir's elder son Junaid Khan (Ira's brother), is all set to make his feature film debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Maharaja' which is currently under production. The movie will also feature Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Talking about Aamir Khan, the superstar is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

