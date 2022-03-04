DYK Aamir Khan convinced Amitabh Bachchan to take up Jhund? Actor said 'He must...

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Highlights Aamir Khan convinced Amitabh Bachchan to take up Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Jhund

Big B plays a soccer coach in the sports drama

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back on screen with his latest release Jhund! Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Big B plays a soccer coach in the sports drama. He essays the role of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher, who motivates the street children to form a football team. Well, it was Aamir Khan who had convinced Amitabh to take up this film. Yes, you read it right! Much before 'Jhund' went on floors, Aamir heard the script of the movie and got so impressed by it that he recommended Bachchan to do the film and also convinced him for the same. He felt it would be a perfect collaboration.

Confirming the same, Amitabh Bachchan was quoted saying back then, "I remember when I discussed that with Aamir; he told me I must do this film. And you know what happens when Aamir endorses something."

Recently, Aamir Khan saw the soul-stirring narrative at a special screening that left him emotionally drained and moved in tears. Praising the film, he had mentioned, “It’s a fantastic film. It's unbelievable. It’s very unique and I don't know how it got made. I got up with a spirit and this film won't leave me. I don't have words because it is a very surprising film. It breaks everything we've learnt in 20-30 years being in the industry.”

“Amitabh Bachchan has done tremendous work. He has done great films in his career but this is one of his best films; one of his greatest films,” added Aamir.

In Jhund, Manjule also brings on board Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru of Sairat. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.