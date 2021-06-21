Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur's pics performing yoga; 'Inspiration begins at home'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR International Yoga Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur's pics performing yoga

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to do yoga and she has been doing it since 2006. Seems like not just her but her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan also do yoga to stay fit. On International Yoga Day today, the actress shared pictures of the father-son duo doing asanas and wrote that they always inspire each other. The actress also posted a picture of herself doing yoga on Instagram and shared that she has been doing yoga since 2006, when she signed the films Tashan and Jab We Met.

On International Yoga Day on Monday, actor Saif Ali Khan celebrated the occasion by performing 'asanas' with his four-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the father-son duo's yoga session on her Instagram account. "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we are always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home...", Kareena captioned the photos, which left netizens in awe of Saif's bonding with Taimur.

"I think son nailed it...heheh cutest men in blue," Saif's sister Saba Pataudi commented.

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a photo of her doing yoga after four months postpartum.

"For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed 'Tashan' and 'Jab We Met'... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people," Kareen posted.

Kareena is an avid social media user. She has been using her Instagram platform to spread awareness and help people in need during these tough times. Bebo treating her fans with stunning posts of herself and her family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

Apart from this, Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht.'

