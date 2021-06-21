Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA International Yoga Day 2021: Malaika Arora says 'For me Yoga is a way of life'

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The diva keeps reminding her followers to take care of themselves and exercise to keeps themselves healthy. The actress, who has been practicing yoga for long, shared a post, which had a compilation of some of her pictures and videos from her yoga sessions. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Malaika shared a few basic yoga asanas which you can practice at home and kick-start your day by filling in positivity and stay motivated. In the clip, Malaika talked about her passion for yoga and stated that it is a "way of life" for her.

"For me yoga is not about working out, getting ripped or getting the right kind of body or body shape or whatever. For me it is a way of life. Aur agar aap apni zindagi mein isey ek hissa bana doge then I don't think you will ever think that yoga is boring. I think just make it a way of life and I think that's how you should live," Malaika said.

Malaika, who calls herself a 'yogi and a wanderer in the world of health, mindfulness and wellness,' on Instagram, captioned the video: "Namaste everybody! For me, it's yoga day every day because yoga is a way of life as it has taught me so much more than I can pen down here. However, let me take this opportunity and wish all of you'll a happy International Day Of Yoga."

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared yogasanas and pranayamas that help to make the lungs stronger. She wrote, "During these tough times, it is very very important to make Pranayama, a part of our daily life and this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let’s do a simple form of Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity."

"Start with 6 rounds of Anulom Vilom should be practiced regularly with at least 2 hours of interval before/after having food. You can go up to 21 rounds."

On the pofessional front, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

