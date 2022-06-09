INSIDE Kangana Ranaut's new 'mountain style' house made of river stone in Manali. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her second new home made of river stone in Manali. She tagged it as 'authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood.' Kangana shared a motley of pictures of her home on Instagram. She incorporated ‘Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri’ while designing her new house. In one of the pictures, Kangana is seen looking out at the luscious green surrounding her balcony.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram posts

Dropping the pictures, the actress wrote "Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional …. I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood."

"I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri…. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer,” she added.

In her following post, Kangana stood near a stairway by the side of a wall decked with beautiful paintings. She wrote that the wall is an ode to Himachal and its various traditions, art and people. "This wall is an ode to Himachal, it’s various traditions, art and people…. All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam @photovila1 he also helped me decorate this wall…" she captioned the post.

Kangana Ranaut's Professional front

The actress was last seen in Dhaakad which failed miserably at the box office. It was taken down in cinema halls and did not perform as expected despite being a new concept. The actress is now prepping up for Emergency, a film on Indira Gandhi. She also has 'Tejas' where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She had also announced 'Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda' and 'Sita: The Incarnation' as her upcoming projects. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut GIFTS herself swanky Mercedes ahead of Dhaakad release | PICS

