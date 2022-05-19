Kangana Ranaut GIFTS herself swanky Mercedes ahead of Dhaakad release | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has gifted herself a swanky new ride. Ahead of her film 'Dhaakad' release, Kangana bought a black Mercedes Maybach S680. Reportedly, the luxurious ride is priced at approx Rs 5 crores. Kangana along with her family, including her parents and sister, Rangoli Chandel and her son, were papped taking home the Mercedes S680, just ahead of the screening of her Dhaakad.

The official website of Mercedes described the Mercedes S680 as, "Excellent comfort and ultimate luxury – especially in the rear – are the top-most priority. Innovative details and exquisite materials make the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class a refuge that offers the brand’s hallmark experience of luxury."

About Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, an action film co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta is set to hit the theaters on May 20. The Razneesh Ghai directorial has been granted 'A' or 'Adults Only' certificate by the CBFC, which means that only those above the age of 18, will be allowed to watch it in cinema halls. Dhaakad will clash at the box office with kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Termed a high-octane spy thriller, Kangana Ranaut's film is made on a lavish budget. In terms of appeal, the film is also the country's first big scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. It will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. This is Kangana's second pan-India outing after the 'Thalaivi', based on the life of Jayalalitha.