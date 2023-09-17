Ind vs Sri Lanka: SS Rajamouli and other stars celebrate as India win Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE SS Rajamouli

India is currently in a celebratory mode as the Indian cricket team won the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. Team India defeated Sri Lanka with 10 wickets triggering celebrations across the country. From cricket fans to celebrities, social media is swamped with congratulatory posts for team India. RRR director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and hailed Mohammad Siraj for his stint during the match today.

The filmmaker wrote, "Siraj Miyan, Our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets. And has a big heart, running to long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling."

Take a look here:

