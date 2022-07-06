Ilaiyaraaja, Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi congratulates them

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ilaiyaraaja (R) and Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad have been nominated for Rajya Sabya seats

Film composer Ilaiyaraaja and filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad have been nominated for Rajya Sabha seats. After the announcement, PM Narendra Modi congratulated the film industry icons on social media.

"The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha (sic)," Modi's tweet read for Ilaiyaraaja.

Congratulating Prasad, Modi wrote, "Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha (sic)."

The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category. The veteran music director Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 8,500 songs that have featured in close to 1,500 films across nine languages and performed over 20,000 concerts in his career spanning over five decades. He is a recipient of five National Film Awards—three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second-highest civilian award by the government of India.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra Prasad's most notable work as a screenwriter include the Baahubali franchise, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Magadheera and Mersal. He has confirmed working on the sequel to Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well.