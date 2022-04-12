'Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai':Ila Arun congratulates Soni Razdan amid Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILA ARUN Ila Arun, Soni Razdan

Singer-actor Ila Arun just confirmed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding by sharing a special social media note congratulating the latter's parents Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ila Arun shared an all-smiles picture featuring her with Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan. Sharing the snap, she wrote, "Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law soon). congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer."

The post comes amid the heightened buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding which will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions are starting from April 13 with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding not postponed, venue changed; REVEALS actress' stepbrother Rahul Bhatt

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have already been decorated with bright lights.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani. Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Actress at home, pre-wedding rituals to start from April 13

Reportedly, the couple has hired a female set designer to decorate their wedding mandap. Also, the groom-to-be has something special planned for the 'joota churai rasam.' For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra.'

(With ANI inputs)