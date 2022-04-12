Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Actress at home, pre-wedding rituals to start from April 13

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding

Finally, it's time for Bollywood's much-awaited wedding! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this week in the presence of their family and close friends. There has been, however, no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families. It is now learned that Alia Bhatt is present at her home and from April 13, the couple's pre-wedding rituals will start. While these celebrities are busy shooting, their houses are decked up in full spirits of a wedding.

The iconic RK Studios (established by Ranbir Kapoor's filmmaker-grandfather Raj Kapoor), Krishna Raj Bungalow and Ranbir-Alia's current residence Vastu in Mumbai's Bandra, have been decorated. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding not postponed, venue changed; REVEALS actress' stepbrother Rahul Bhatt

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding preparations at KrishnaRaj Bungalow

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding preps

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Lighting at Alia-Ranbir's Vastu

As shutterbugs continued to wait to catch glimpses of the preparations from inside the apartment, the security team tied a huge white curtain between the building's fencing and a tree, covering an important view from where the paparazzi could access the flat's entrance. There were moments of jubilation when the paparazzi spotted designer clothes by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which most dubbed as the "wedding clothes of the bride and groom", being taken into the apartment complex in a cab. Alia Bhatt's net worth: Luxury cars, multiple Mumbai properties, business investments, production house

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, fondly called Ralia, are reportedly set to tie the knot on April 14. Their wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a Sangeet. Tejasswi Prakash asks paparazzi not to bug Neetu Kapoor over Ranbir-Alia Bhatt wedding | VIDEO

Reportedly, the couple has hired a female set designer to decorate their wedding mandap. Also, the groom-to-be has something special planned for the 'joota churai rasam.'