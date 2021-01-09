Huma Qureshi calls Sonakshi Sinha 'chor'. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUMA QURESHI, SONAKSHI SINHA Huma Qureshi calls Sonakshi Sinha 'chor'

Bollywood actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha engaged in a fun banter online on Saturday. The Dabangg actress keeps giving a sneak peek into her personal life to fans by updating posts on her social media with her family and friends. Now, Sonakshi posted photos from a restaurant in Goa, where she dropped by with a friend. Huma noticed Sonakshi's pigtail buns in the image and commented on the Instagram post: "Did you copy my hairstyle... Chor."

Replying to Huma, Sonakshi replied: "Show copyright."

Posting the picture of her Goa trip, Sonakshi wrote, "If you’re in GOA head over to @tamil_table... had such an amazing time meeting my college friend @sachatheshopkeeper and her husband Kartik who are the proud owners of this beautiful place!!! Amazing food and the vibe is just magical."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJz9ieHp3NF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Actor Gulshan Devaiah joined the conversation and wrote: "She's been raving about you a lot lately."

In another post -- a video of her skipping – Sonakshi encouraged fans to take up the exercise as a workout. "No gym no problem! SKIP. (Not the workout)," she captioned it.

In her latest Instagram post, Sonakshi also shared that she is a 'midnight snacker.' In an intriguing video on Instagram, the actor was seen grabbing her favourite snacks from the kitchen. In the video, she hide behind a kitchen shelf as she kept her favourite snacks on the table. Following that, the 'Holiday' star, who is sporting a black hoodie, peeped into the camera and fill her arms with scrumptious snacks and walked away.

She captioned the post as," Busteddd!!!Haan haan mein midnight snacker hoon... bilkul aapki tarah. (Yes, I'm a midnight snacker, just like you)." She added in Hindi along with laughing emoticons, "the difference is you guys don't create an Instagram reel out of it."

Sonakshi is currently gearing up for her next release, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

(With IANS inputs)