Hrithik Roshan shares selfie in clean-shaved look, becomes internet's crush once again

Hrithik Roshan treated his social media family with a picture showcasing his new look. The Super 30 actor had been sporting a heavy beard for Vikram Vedha shoot which has recently wrapped up filming. With the shooting coming to an end, Hrithik decided to let go of his rugged look, which he has flaunting for a while, and got clean shaved.

Hrithik's look is viral among fans

Hrithik shared a clean-shaved look on social media in close-up selfies. It looks like the actor turned back the clock as he looks way younger in the new images. Internet is gushing over Hrithik's selfies as they praised his new look. He captioned the post, "oops (sic)." Hrithik is seen sporting a black cap and a great T-shirt in the images.

Is Hrithik's new look for an upcoming movie?

Many are wondering if Hrithik's new look is for an upcoming movie. He is attached to feature in the aerial action film series Fighter. Deepika Padukone co-stars in it and their chemistry is one of the main USPs of the big-budget project. Apart from this, Hrithik is set to work in Krrish 4, to be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik wraps up Vikram Vedha shoot

Meanwhile, the shoot of Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan-starrer action film Vikram Vedha has been completed. Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale Vikram aur Betal. It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Hrithik).