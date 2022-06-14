Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor shares rare video for fans, Alia Bhatt too has something special | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Brahmastra

Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared something special ahead of the release of the Brahmastra trailer video. The newlyweds posted individual videos on the verified social media pages of the film with a special message for fans. The duo shared what the Ayan Mukerji film means to them and how excited and nervous they are before the trailer launch. 'Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

In the video captioned, "Ranbir is here to get you ready for Brahmāstra's trailer! Don't forget to comment with your Trailer reactions. Trailer Out tomorrow." the Bollywood actor said, “Guys, tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva comes out tomorrow. I know you all have been waiting for this film for a long time and I have been waiting for your responses. Actually andar se mar raha hoon (I am dying inside).”

“I don’t even know if I’ll ever again get an opportunity to be part of a film like Brahmastra again. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney, everything to make this film and I truly hope that it excites, delights, and engages you guys,” he added.

Likewise, Alia, who plays the role of Isha in the film shared a special message for her fans. “Gentle but a forceful reminder that Brahmastra trailer is releasing tomorrow. That is the 15th of June in the morning. It is a very big deal. Very big moment for all of us. We are very excited. I have not slept properly since a week because I have been so nervous. I have seen the trailer like some 25-30 times. It is a very big moment for me in a big way because it is not just a film. I have said this time and again that the kind of effort energy love attention focus has gone into the film is kind of out of the world,” she said.

She added, “Over the years, people have been asking me what’s happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, what is happening etc etc, and I have just kept my head down and kept quiet because I was like I know my best friend, who is my wonder boy, Ayan has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make. Hopefully, when it is going to come out to the world, you all will love it and enjoy it.”

'Brahmastra' is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world.

The magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 across 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.