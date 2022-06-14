Sudhir Mishra’s mother passes away: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amrita Rao & other celebs mourn her demise

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sudhir Mishra

Director Sudhir Mishra's mother, Durga Devendra Nath Mishra breathed her last on Tuesday at a city hospital due to age-related ailments. She was in her 90s. The director's mother was admitted to a hospital last week. The filmmaker shared the news of his mother's demise on Twitter. "My mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan," the 63-year-old filmmaker tweeted.

Her funeral was held at Pawan Hans crematorium and was attended by the Mishra's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saurabh Shukla, Arbaaz Khan and Ashoke Pandit among others. Amrita Rao wrote, "We are All children of God who will eventually return to where we belong ..May Your Mother find Happiness in the Higher World." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Pls take care dear sir. Deepest condolences." Filmmaker Onir wrote, "Sending you much love @IAmSudhirMishra. The loss of one’s parent is devastating."

He later tweeted, “Meanwhile I was upset about something and my Mother did co@e to me ..spoke some words of wisdom .. basically said …. LET IT BE."

On June 7, Mishra had tweeted, "Mother critical hospital. May she come out of it". In his follow-up tweet four days ago, he wrote he was informed that his mother "has very little time".

Just a few days before that, he had shared, “Mother critical Hospital. May she come out of it!” In a very emotional tweet, Pritish Nandy asked the director if he could be of any help, to which he wrote, “Come and hold my hand. It’s a kind of strange feeling watching one’s Mother so helpless and then there is the small fact that my desperate desire to save her counts for nothing. Hope she pulls through."

Sudhir Mishra's father passed away two years ago due to cardiac issues.

