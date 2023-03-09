Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir-Shraddha's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 'So difficult to get...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN, SHRADDHAKAPOOR Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir-Shraddha's TJMM

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on March 8. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. It is garnering love at the box office. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, this rom-com features Ranbir and Shraddha together for the first time. Hrithik Roshan has now reviewed TJMM, and the actor enjoyed watching it.

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter account and shared his review. He wrote, "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So difficult to get this genre right ! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone !! Ranbir and shraddha are so good ! (sic)."

Meanwhile, on its opening day, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer earned around Rs 16 crore in India. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar had an overall 22.42 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, March 8. Taking to his Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1… Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor serves the perfect recipe for comedy, romance, separation, and family drama. The film is a love story of Mickey and Tinni who meet at their respective best friend's bachelor parties. Mickey works with his friend Mannu (Anubhav Singh Bassi) in which they help break up couples for a hefty amount. They adopt various tricks to separate the couple happily. On the other hand, Tinni has a nine to five job.

After Mickey and Tinni meet, they fall in love with some light-hearted Bollywood moments and flirty, romantic songs. Soon their families meet, there is talk of marriage and they are about to get engaged but something happens and they break up.

Dimple Kapadia plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother and is perfect as ever. She also seems to have perfect comic timing and looks fun as a Punjabi mother. Boney Kapoor has also brought alive a boring, non-formal father character who is seen sitting in front of the TV all the time.

