Housefull 4 Movie trailer review: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh's reincarnation comedy is a roller-coaster

Housefull Movie 4 Review official Trailer (promotion) out Where and how to watch online Youtube bollywood download Housefull 4 Bobby Deol comedy film, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are back their comedy-drama franchise Housefull 4 along with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge.

Terrific duo Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are back with the fourth installment of their comedy-drama franchise Housefull. This time, the actors are accompanied by Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge to add extra spice and glamour to the Bollywood film. The makers of the film released the trailer on Friday and left the viewers laughing. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 has set the internet on fire.

In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen making his friends Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh realize that they are going to marry their sisters-in-law from their previous birth. To be honest, the trailer lack spark and comedy is nowhere to be seen except in two places. Yes, I can count the comedy scenes on my fingers, they are so less. While the entire starcast looks glamours and royal in both their avatars, it is not enough to keep the audience hooked.

Watch Housefull 4 trailer here-

Akshay Kumar released a new poster of the film just a few hours before the trailer launch. In the poster, the entire star cast can be seen posing in pairs. Akshay Kumar can be seen in the center with Kriti Sanon by his side, Kriti Kharbanda with Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde with Riteish Deshmukh. He captioned the poster saying, “Bas thodi aur der! Aa rahe hai hum, lekar dher saara drama aur comedy. #Housefull4 Trailer out today at 1PM.”

Housefull 4 Starcast

Akshay Kumar as Bala & Harry

Riteish Deshmukh as Bangdu Maharaj & Bobby

Bobby Deol as Dharamputra & Max

Kriti Sanon as Rajkumari Madhu & Kriti

Pooja Hegde as Rajkumari Mala & Pooja

Kriti Kharbanda as Rajkumari Meena & Neha

Housefull 4 found itself surrounded with controversies during the #MeToo Movement in the beginning of the year. Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was earlier helming the film, got accused of sexual harassment and the makers decided to drop him from the project. Infact, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna raised the loudest voice and asked the makers to remove Sajid Khan from the film.

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

On the related note, Housefull 4 is said to be the highest budgeted comedy film in Bollywood.

Also read: Akshay Kumar teams up with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur for music video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page