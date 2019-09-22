Image Source : TWITTER Pics: Akshay Kumar teams up with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur for music video

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, recently shot for a music video for singer B Praak’s new single title Filhaal. The Khiladi of Bollywood has teamed up with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk for the video. The music video is expected to be a romantic single which has a sad and emotional undertone. The song was shot in Delhi and, now pictures from the shoot have made it to the internet.

Nupur Sanon shared some of the pictures from the shoot on her Instagram.

"From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star...what a magical feeling! Couldn’t have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite @akshaykumar ..sir.. you’ve been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dilli wali Punjabi. Thank you for being so so amazing! Something really really special I’ve worked on".

Kriti and Akshay will be seen together in upcoming multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4. The film also starsBobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday and Boman Irani. It is set to hit theatres on around Diwali on October 25. The film will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh.

In an earlier interaction, Kriti had spoken about Nupur's plans to enter Bollywood stating, "She wants to make it on her own. When I look back, I am proud of my journey, nd I am glad that she wants to do it her way.There is nothing that she has been offered as yet. Right now, she is exploring things. She likes singing, and she is also learning acting. She is actually taking workshops of all kinds. I have advised her to take up whatever she wants to. Nupur should follow her heart."

