Karisma Kapoor extends Holi greetings with awwdorable throwback pic featuring Randhir-Babita

The festival of colours, Holi, has finally arrived and on the auspicious occasion, Bollywood stars have taken to social media to wish their fans. Actress Karisma Kapoor also extended her warm greetings to everyone with a throwback photo. Taking to her Instagram Handle, the 'Hero No. 1' actress shared a black and white picture from her childhood days. In the image, little Karisma can be seen enjoying her time with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She captioned her post by writing, "Happy Holi. From mine to yours. #Nostalgia #RKHoli."

Karisma's post accumulated several likes and comments from B-town celebrities and fans. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy Holi" with a heart emoticon, while Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Take a look:

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to celebrate Holi differently this year. She posted an adorable picture with her son Jeh on Holi. In the photo, the mother-son duo can be seen sitting on a beach, building a sandcastle together. Kareena penned the caption, "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!" Also Read: Holi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan shares endearing picture with wife Jaya; Navya Nanda photobombs

Currently, Karisma and Kareena are enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with friend Natasha Poonawalla and children Taimur and Jeh.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial. As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Also, she is awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, the film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.