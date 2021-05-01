Hina Khan changes social media bio to ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’ in memory of her late father

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan and her family are having a difficult time at this moment. After a sudden demise of her father, Aslam Khan, who had a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on April 21 this year, her family tested COVID 19 positive. The actress recently announced a break from social media after her father's death, however, she returned shortly after. During her time on social media, the actress also changed her social media bio to “Daddy’s strong girl" on Twitter and Instagram, in memory of her late father.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan

Hina Khan has tested positive for Covid earlier this week. The news came right after the death of her father, who passed away last week, after a heart attack.

"In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," Hina wrote on Instagram on Monday night.

Her peers in the industry posted messages for Hina, wishing her to get well soon.

"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN," she had written earlier.