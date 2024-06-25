Here's how you can get your hands on Sonakshi Sinha's red-coloured 'Chand Buta' saree

Follow us on Image Source : SAM & EKTA'S INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha's red-coloured 'Chand Buta' saree

Aalta... sindoor... bright red saree, this was Sonakshi Sinha's reception avatar. While the actress wore her mother's wedding saree for the wedding, she chose a completely bridal avatar for the reception. Sonakshi Sinha looked amazingly beautiful in a Banarasi red saree. Sonakshi's reception photos have recently surfaced and ever since these pictures have dominated social media, everyone is discussing Sonakshi's saree. People are finding Sonakshi's saree quite elegant and classy. In such a situation, we have brought for you both the price and speciality of the actress's saree.

How much is the price of Sonakshi Sinha's saree?

If you look at the pictures that have surfaced, you will see that golden work has been done on Sonakshi Sinha's red saree. This silk saree has buta-style zari work. Sonakshi's is from Raw Mango. The actress herself has also shared this information on her Instagram handle. Sonakshi's saree is a hand-woven Chand Buta Varanasi silk brocade saree. With this, she carried golden bangles in her hands, a choker with green stones around her neck and big earrings in her ears. Now talking about the price of the actress' saree, you can buy it for Rs 79,80. This saree of Sonakshi Sinha is a weightless ornamentation saree, which has been designed taking inspiration from the 18th century. This saree is specially prepared on order and it takes 4-5 weeks to make it.

Image Source : RAW-MANDO SITESonakshi Sinha's red-coloured 'Chand Buta' saree

Sonakshi got married with simplicity

Let us tell you, that on June 23rd, Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Their wedding was done with a lot of simplicity. They had a registered marriage and then hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members, people from the industry also attended it. Many artists like Salman Khan, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha attended their reception party.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD makers unveil 'Theme Of Kalki' in Mathura, full song out now | WATCH