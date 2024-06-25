Kalki 2898 AD makers unveil 'Theme Of Kalki' in Mathura, full song out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : THEME OF KALKI SONG SNAPSHOT Theme Of Kalki is out now

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have finally released the 'Theme of Kalki'. The soundtrack is a testament to what the film holds and music can remind you of some past soundtrack with a similar emotion. Gowtham Bharadwaj and Chorus have lent their voice to the 'Theme of Kalki' while Kumaar has given the lyrics and the song is composed, orchestrated and programmed by Santhosh Narayanan. The 'Theme of Kalki' has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Watch the Kalki theme here:

Deepika Padukone's new poster

The makers of Klaki 2898 AD have released the theme of Kalki along with a new poster of its star actor Deepika Padukone. In the poster, DP can be seen sitting next to a lake while being in a pregnant state. Her character name in the film is 'Sumathi' which is inspired by Devki's character from the Hindu Mythology.

Theme of Kalki was unveiled in Mathura

For the unversed, the song was unveiled in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The makers shared a short video of the event. "Witness the divine unveiling of #ThemeOfKalki on the footsteps of Mathura," read their caption. Several dancers performed on the Theme of Kalki in Indian dance forms.

Kalki's craze in North America

Kalki 2898 AD's total pre-sales in North America are out of the box. 125 K tickets sold in North America now For Kalki's shows. Prabhas is going to be a tremendous game in the coming days.' The rapid sale of tickets in North America makes it clear that the audience is very excited to watch this science fiction film. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film grosses Rs 16.22 crore in 2 days.

Star cast of Kalki 2898 AD

The lead star cast of this sky-fi action film will include Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. Kalki 2898 AD is a film to be released on a pan-India level. Kalki 2898 AD is 'Mahanati' famed director Nag Ashwin's prestigious project. The movie will be released on June 27 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

