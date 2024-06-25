'Kanguva' teaser to be out on Suriya's 49th birthday? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Kanguva' teaser will be released next month

Kanguva starring Suriya and Bobby Deol has been in the headlines since its inception. After enticing the audience with massy posters now it seems like the makers are ready to reveal Kanguva's teaser. According to reports, the release date teaser of 'Kanguva' is all set for its grand release on July 23, 2024, on the special occasion of Suriya's 49th birthday. The upcoming teaser will officially announce the release date of the Shiva-directed film.

Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash and Shah Rukh Khan to present Kanguva

However, sources close to the project have claimed that the period fantasy action film is planned to release on Diwali. It is being said that the film may be released by the last week of October 2024 on the occasion of Diwali. According to reports, the Kanguva teaser, which will be released in five languages ​​​​including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, will have the voice of the biggest star in each industry. Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to be the narrators for Suriya's long-awaited teaser in their respective languages. However, none of these reports have been officially confirmed by the makers yet. A big announcement on this is expected very soon.

About the film

Bobby Deol is making his South debut through this film. He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', in which he was praised for his performance. While Suriya is playing the role of Kanguva aka Kanga in this film, Bobby Deol will be seen as Udhiran in the film. The film is going to be released in 10 languages. Suriya will also be seen in more than one role in the film.

Director Siruthai Siva's 'Kanguva' is an ambitious fantasy action film, which has been made on a huge budget of more than Rs 300 crore. Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, the film will also feature Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandraj, Marimuthu, Deepa Venkat, Ravi Raghavendra and KS Ravikumar in supporting roles.

