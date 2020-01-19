Image Source : TWITTER Here's how Udit Narayan reacted to son Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's marriage rumours

Amid the ongoing buzz of singer and Indian Idol 11 host, Aditya Narayan getting married to Neha Kakkar on February 14, father Udit Narayan has come to the forefront to speak about the widespread rumour. Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who earlier dated actor Himansh Kohli, has been grabbing the headlines ever since the news of her marriage with Aditya Narayan broke out in one of the Indian Idol 11 promos. Now, Aditya's father has reacted to the wedding rumours and said that he would actually love to have a female singer in the family adding that Neha is a very sweet girl who sings beautifully.

"Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family", Udit Narayan was quoted as saying to Navbharat Times.

Furthermore, the singer also said that he likes Neha very much. "Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs", Udit Narayan added.

Earlier, Neha Kakkar herself shared the Indian Idol 11 promo on Instagram and wrote, "Nehu’s Rishta with Aadi. #AdityaNarayan #DeepaNarayan aur Mere Mumma Papa Shaadi Karwake Hi Maanege @adityanarayanofficial aur Meri".

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is known for her trendy songs. She started her music career as a participant in Indian Idol 2. Later, she became a judge on the same show.

Meanwhile, besides singing Aditya Narayan has also acted in several Bollywood film as a child actor including Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, Rangeela and made his debut with 2010 flick ‘Shaapit’.

