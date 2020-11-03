Hema Malini organises havan on daughter Esha Deol's 39th birthday | PHOTOS

Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini on Monday celebrated her daughter Esha Deol's 39th birthday. The veteran actress took to Twitter to wish Esha and shared a glimpse of the celebrations. The Baghbaan star posted a couple of pictures from a 'Havan' (homa) which she organised on the occasion of Esha birthday. Along with the pictures, that featured the mother-daughter duo participating in the rituals, Hema also penned sweet wishes for the birthday girl.
"Esha's birthday today. I pray for God's blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deolmy baby," she tweeted.
Thanking her mom for organising the havan, and extending birthday wish to her. Esha noted in the comments, "love u mama! You conducted the havan beautifully! Thank u love u @dreamgirlhema."
Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deol my baby😘 pic.twitter.com/lkq9UTlNuK— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 2, 2020
Earlier in the day, several fans extended birthday wishes to the actor post which she, in a separate tweet, thanked everyone for the wishes. "A heart filled with love...A soul filled with gratitude...That's me !...As I turn a year wiser, stronger and fitter today, I thank you all for the love , blessings and good wishes on my birthday and everyday! My wish for you is that you Stay strong, blessed, happy and healthy!" wrote Esha.
Married to Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol has two daughters- Radhya and Miraya. The actor was last seen in the short film, 'Cakewalk' and also participated in the 2015 season of 'MTV Roadies' as a 'gang leader.' She has also written a book called 'Amma Mia!'
(With ANI inputs)
