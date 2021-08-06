Shah Rukh Khan lauds Indian Women’s Hockey Team, says 'you all inspired everyone'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan lauds Indian Women’s Hockey Team

While the Indian women's hockey team had already created history by entering the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the first time, they failed to make history after losing to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match on Friday. Nonetheless, every Indian is proud of their efforts and can't stop praising them for reaching the semifinals. Leading the brigade is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who took to social media to express how proud he is of the women's hockey team who inspired millions of others.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory."

Pm Narendra Modi also lauded the team and said, "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team."

The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at halftime. But a desperate Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands. India scored three goals in a span of five minutes through Gurjit Kaur (25th, 26th minutes) and Vandana Katariya (29th) to stun Great Britain. But the Britishers found the net four times through Elena Rayer (16th), Sarah Riobertson (24th), skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th) and Grace Baldson (48th) to emerge winners.

Earlier when Indian Women's Hockey Team had made it to the semifinals, SRK had reacted with his trademark wit and humour. Harking back to his role as a tough and dedicated hockey coach in the acclaimed sports drama Chak De India, the Bollywood superstar encouraged the Indian women's hockey team to bring a gold medal.

Responding to a tweet by Sjoerd Marijne, Chief Coach Indian Woman Hockey, the actor wrote, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan (sic)."

Shah Rukh played Kabir Khan in the 2007 Shimit Amin-directorial film which saw his character lead the Indian women's hockey team to their win against Australia in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Indian men's team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany.