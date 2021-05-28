Harshdeep Kaur encourages lactating mothers to get COVID vaccine, says 'It's safe'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARSHDEEP KAUR Harshdeep Kaur

Starting this month, the government announced that all above 18 are eligible for a vaccination against coronavirus. However, there have certain inhibitions in many who are unsure to get inoculated. While the government is at its toes to spread awareness among people regarding the vaccine, there's still plenty of misinformation. Some fake reports had suggested that lactating mothers should not get COVID vaccine. The rumours were quashed by many doctors and now singer Harshdeep Kaur, who recently welcomed a baby boy seconded with them and urged all to get their jabs.

The singer took to social media on Friday to share the news that she has got her first dose of the Covid-19 prevention vaccine. Harshdeep, who is a new mum, urged lactating mothers to get vaccinated soon as possible. She also said that it is safe. Harshdeep shared a photo on Instagram where she is pointing at her left arm, where she took the vaccine.

"I got my first jab. To all the lactating mothers, it's now safe to go for the vaccine.. so get your shots as soon as possible! Let's fight this #covidvacccine #vaccinated #covid19 #letsfightcoronavirus #staysafe," she wrote.

The singer and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed their first child, a boy, on March 2. Harshdeep recently penned an emotional Instagram note for her son Hunar.

"This little boy has made me feel such strong emotions.. emotions that I've never felt before.. From feeling him inside me to holding him in my arms..it is by far the most beautiful feeling I have experienced in my life.. He gives me peace amidst all the chaos around. He brightens up my mood with his sweetest smile and makes me forget all my worries. He misses me when I leave the room even for a second.. He looks in my eyes and says a million things without even uttering a single word.. My eyes fill up with tears of joy just by looking at his innocent face.. He makes me feel loved every single second.. Thank you my dear Hunar.. for choosing me to be Your Mother," she wrote.